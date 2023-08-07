MagazineBuy Print

Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik Pandya

India put up another underwhelming batting display as it could manage only 152/7 in the second T20I against the West Indies, which the host won by two wickets.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 10:36 IST , Providence (Guyana) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya (left) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Brandon King during the 2nd T20I match at Providence Stadium on Sunday.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya (left) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Brandon King during the 2nd T20I match at Providence Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI/BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya (left) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies’ Brandon King during the 2nd T20I match at Providence Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI/BCCI Twitter

Not pleased with his team’s display with the willow, India skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday said batters have to take more responsibility going forward.

India put up another underwhelming batting display as it could manage only 152/7 in the second T20I against the West Indies, which the host won by two wickets.

The total was only a touch better than the 145/9 it managed in the first game.

“If I am being honest, that was not a pleasing batting performance. The wickets were falling, and the track was on the slower side. We could have batted better. 160 plus, or 170, would have been a good total.

“Batters need to take more responsibility,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

READ: IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Hosein’s all-round show, Pooran’s fifty power West Indies to two-wicket win over India

India trails the five-match series 0-2 with the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson failing to score runs.

“With the current combination that we have, we will have to trust our top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility.”

Tilak Varma has looked at ease, playing in his debut series as he scored the bulk of the runs for India. “The way he has been batting, that is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No. 4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness.”

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell was delighted with the win. “It’s a very good position to be in. Hopefully, we can keep winning. We always knew it was going to come down to how we batted against spin. Shows cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.”

On shuffling his bowlers throughout the innings, he said, “I realised that whenever batters go at the bowlers, they don’t go at the first over. So, I tried to eliminate that and gave my bowlers one-over spells, especially fast bowlers, because it is very hot.”

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

India /

West Indies /

Rovman Powell

