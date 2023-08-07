Babar Azam second only to Gayle after 10th T20 hundred

Babar Azam became only the second cricketer to score 10 centuries in T20 cricket when he struck a 59-ball 104 for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The Pakistan skipper has scored three T20 hundreds at the international level, two each in the Vitality Blast and National T20 Cup, for Somerset and Central Punjab, respectively. He also has a hundred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi and another in a tour match against Leicestershire.
Babar took his tally of T20 centuries to 10 with his maiden triple-digit score in the Lanka Premier League and also became only the fourth centurion in the tournament’s history.
Chris Gayle of West Indies is the only batter with more T20 hundreds than Babar. The talismanic power-hitter has smashed 22 centuries in 463 matches. Babar has 10 hundreds in 264 T20 games.
His century on Monday took Colombo Strikers to a seven-wicket win with one ball spare in a 189-run chase.
MOST HUNDREDS IN T20S
|Batter
|100s
|50s
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|22
|88
|463
|14,562
|144.75
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|10
|77
|264
|7,293
|129.05
|Michael Klinger (AUS)
|8
|33
|206
|5,960
|123.08
|David Warner (AUS)
|8
|99
|356
|11,695
|140.61
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|8
|91
|374
|8,972
|133.35
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|8
|77
|382
|8,223
|138.53
