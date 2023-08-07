MagazineBuy Print

Babar Azam second only to Gayle after 10th T20 hundred

Babar took his century tally to 10 with his maiden triple-digit score in the Lanka Premier League and also became only the fourth centurion in the tournament’s history.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 19:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam in action for Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam in action for Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam in action for Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Babar Azam became only the second cricketer to score 10 centuries in T20 cricket when he struck a 59-ball 104 for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan skipper has scored three T20 hundreds at the international level, two each in the Vitality Blast and National T20 Cup, for Somerset and Central Punjab, respectively. He also has a hundred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi and another in a tour match against Leicestershire.

Babar took his tally of T20 centuries to 10 with his maiden triple-digit score in the Lanka Premier League and also became only the fourth centurion in the tournament’s history.

Chris Gayle of West Indies is the only batter with more T20 hundreds than Babar. The talismanic power-hitter has smashed 22 centuries in 463 matches. Babar has 10 hundreds in 264 T20 games.

His century on Monday took Colombo Strikers to a seven-wicket win with one ball spare in a 189-run chase.

MOST HUNDREDS IN T20S

Batter 100s 50s Matches Runs Strike Rate
Chris Gayle (WI) 22 88 463 14,562 144.75
Babar Azam (PAK) 10 77 264 7,293 129.05
Michael Klinger (AUS) 8 33 206 5,960 123.08
David Warner (AUS) 8 99 356 11,695 140.61
Virat Kohli (IND) 8 91 374 8,972 133.35
Aaron Finch (AUS) 8 77 382 8,223 138.53

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
