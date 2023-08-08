MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first

It is a remarkable renaissance for the 34-year-old, who was largely overlooked for Australia’s starting XI at last year’s failed T20 World Cup campaign.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 10:38 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Australian batter Steve Smith during a T20 match against India at Mohali in 2022.
Australian batter Steve Smith during a T20 match against India at Mohali in 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY / The Hindu
infoIcon

Australian batter Steve Smith during a T20 match against India at Mohali in 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY / The Hindu

Steve Smith will open the batting when Australia meets South Africa in an upcoming Twenty20 series, selectors said, putting him in the box seat to do the job alongside David Warner at next year’s World Cup.

It is a remarkable renaissance for the 34-year-old, who was largely overlooked for Australia’s starting XI at last year’s failed T20 World Cup campaign.

Smith, who usually bats at three or four, relaunched himself as an opener for the Sydney Sixers in a short Big Bash League cameo at the end of last season, smacking two sizzling centuries.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said it earned him the right to do the same for the first time at international level in the sport’s shortest format, filling a hole left by Aaron Finch’s retirement.

“He’ll open in South Africa and I guess he’s the one guy out of those multi-format players who is heading across that we wanted to give him that opportunity,” Bailey said after announcing the squad on Monday.

READ: No Labuschagne in Australia’s extended World Cup 2023 squad, Marsh named T20 skipper

“It was pretty exhilarating, his innings in the Big Bash, and highlighted his skillset and what he can do.

“The way he played in the Big Bash, that’s something we want to see replicated internationally, so it’s important that he gets an opportunity to have a crack at that.

“He was really keen to come across and be a part of that.”

It gives Smith the chance to cement the spot ahead of the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

Finch’s long-time opening partner Warner is being rested for the three T20s in Durban from August 30 to September 3.

ALSO READ: Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

In Warner’s absence, any of Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis or even big-hitting debutant Matthew Short could open alongside Smith.

Former captain Finch’s retirement also opened the door to a new T20 skipper, with Marsh getting the nod after his own career revival in the format.

“We’re excited to see what he does with the titled leadership next to him,” said Bailey.

“The personality and the way he drives the culture with the team is excellent, so I’m looking forward to seeing what extra he brings from a tactical point of view.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Steve Smith /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow exit is the start of a journey, not the end
    AP
  4. Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters
    AFP
  5. A step too far - Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
  2. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  3. WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India
    PTI
  4. Babar Azam second only to Gayle after smashing 10th T20 hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. HCA elections: V.S. Sampath appointed Electoral officer to resolve Hyderabad Cricket impasse
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow exit is the start of a journey, not the end
    AP
  4. Alcaraz, Swiatek named top seeds at Cincinnati Masters
    AFP
  5. A step too far - Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment