MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 with stress fracture

Akula had impressed at the 2024 Olympic Games, reaching the pre-quarterfinal of women’s singles and the quarterfinals of the women’s team in Paris.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 15:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Akula became the first Indian to win a singles title at the WTT Contender level by finishing at the top at the WTT Contender Lagos.
Akula became the first Indian to win a singles title at the WTT Contender level by finishing at the top at the WTT Contender Lagos. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Akula became the first Indian to win a singles title at the WTT Contender level by finishing at the top at the WTT Contender Lagos. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian Table Tennis player Sreeja Akula was ruled out of the upcoming season of the Ultimate Table Tennis with an injury, the tournament announced on Monday.

“I’m sorry to share that I have been diagnosed with a stress fracture and on my doctor’s advice, I’ll need to rest for six weeks, which unfortunately means I won’t be able to participate in UTT 2024,” Akula said in statement.

Akula became the first Indian to win a singles title at the WTT Contender level by finishing at the top at the WTT Contender Lagos and had impressed at the 2024 Olympic Games, reaching the pre-quarterfinal of women’s singles and the quarterfinals of the women’s team in Paris.

She is also a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a double gold medallist at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Akula, who was drafted for the Jaipur Patriots, would be replaced by the U19 Youth National Champion and UTT debutant Nithyashree Mani.

Related Topics

Sreeja Akula /

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 with stress fracture
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Manu double and gut-wrenching near misses paint positive picture for future
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal Live Updates: IOA president P T Usha comments on disqualification, says responsibility falls on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  5. Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 with stress fracture
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Natalia Bajor replaces injured Nina Mittelham in Puneri Paltan squad
    PTI
  3. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 schedule: Goa Challengers takes on Jaipur Patriots in opening match
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath, Sreeja, Manika seeded in singles along with Men’s, Women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: More support staff than players in India’s Olympics Table Tennis squad but Costantini says it’s fine
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 with stress fracture
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Manu double and gut-wrenching near misses paint positive picture for future
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal Live Updates: IOA president P T Usha comments on disqualification, says responsibility falls on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  5. Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment