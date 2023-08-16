Lakshmipathy Balaji: Buchi Babu tournament a ‘mini Ranji Trophy’

Tamil Nadu pacers have been impressive in the ongoing TNCA Buchi Babu All India invitational cricket tournament.

Former India pacer and TNCA XI coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Tuesday said he was excited about Tamil Nadu’s current pool of upcoming fast bowlers and added that the revival of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament, that too as a four-day format in multiple venues, will immensely help them.

“Lot of exciting talent! There is a pool of fast bowlers we wanted to try out. And today (Tuesday) was an experience, an exposure for the three youngsters who got the opportunity - Saravana Kumar, Ajay Krishnan, and Yudheeswaran bowled well.

“If you look at Coimbatore (TNCA President’s XI versus Railways), Sandeep Warrier is doing well. So, it is about patience. Patience is very important to develop a fast bowler. For a battery of fast bowlers, you need to wait and give them the opportunity, that’s it.”

He said ‘sporting’ wickets like the one here for the TNCA XI-Kerala match will help develop a positive approach among the teams.

He went to the extent of referring to the tournament as the mini Ranji Trophy.

“Ranji Trophy is an extension of this. It’s competitive, 12 State teams have come. So, it’s a mini Ranji Trophy, according to me. A mini Ranji Trophy before the season, IS an ideal platform for you to get ready for the Ranji season.

“For the first time, it’s happening in districts where the wickets are fresh and there are very good grounds, and there’s nice atmosphere to play cricket.”