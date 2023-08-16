MagazineBuy Print

Lakshmipathy Balaji: Buchi Babu tournament a ‘mini Ranji Trophy’

Balaji was excited about Tamil Nadu’s current pool of upcoming fast bowlers and the revival of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 17:03 IST , TIRUNELVELI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
File image of Lakshmipathy Balaji. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
File image of Lakshmipathy Balaji. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Tamil Nadu pacers have been impressive in the ongoing TNCA Buchi Babu All India invitational cricket tournament.

Former India pacer and TNCA XI coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Tuesday said he was excited about Tamil Nadu’s current pool of upcoming fast bowlers and added that the revival of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament, that too as a four-day format in multiple venues, will immensely help them.

“Lot of exciting talent! There is a pool of fast bowlers we wanted to try out. And today (Tuesday) was an experience, an exposure for the three youngsters who got the opportunity - Saravana Kumar, Ajay Krishnan, and Yudheeswaran bowled well.

READ | Buchi Babu Tournament 2023: TNCA XI bowls out Kerala to stay in the driving seat after Day 1

“If you look at Coimbatore (TNCA President’s XI versus Railways), Sandeep Warrier is doing well. So, it is about patience. Patience is very important to develop a fast bowler. For a battery of fast bowlers, you need to wait and give them the opportunity, that’s it.”

He said ‘sporting’ wickets like the one here for the TNCA XI-Kerala match will help develop a positive approach among the teams.

He went to the extent of referring to the tournament as the mini Ranji Trophy.

“Ranji Trophy is an extension of this. It’s competitive, 12 State teams have come. So, it’s a mini Ranji Trophy, according to me. A mini Ranji Trophy before the season, IS an ideal platform for you to get ready for the Ranji season.

“For the first time, it’s happening in districts where the wickets are fresh and there are very good grounds, and there’s nice atmosphere to play cricket.”

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Lakshmipathy Balaji /

Ranji Trophy

