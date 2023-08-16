Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Boad (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, has been found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India

Samuels has been found guilty of: