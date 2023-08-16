MagazineBuy Print

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of remainder of One-Day Cup due to knee injury

The Indian opener was overlooked by selectors for the white-ball series against West Indies and Ireland.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 15:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaw last played for India when the Men In Blue toured Sri Lanka in July 2021. 
Shaw last played for India when the Men In Blue toured Sri Lanka in July 2021.
infoIcon



Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day Cup competition in England due to a knee injury.

“In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this competition” Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said in a statement. “He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire.

“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon.”

Shaw played an outstanding knock of 244 off 153 balls to help Northamptonshire register an 87-run win over Somerset last week. He followed it up with a brilliant century against Durham.

The Indian opener was overlooked by selectors for the white-ball series against the West Indies and Ireland.

The 23-year-old last played for India when the Men In Blue toured Sri Lanka in July 2021. 

