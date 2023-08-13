Prithvi Shaw slams another century after smashing record double-hundred in One-Day Cup 2023

India batter Prithvi Shaw followed his record knock of 244 with another century during a One-Day Cup 2023 match against Durham on Sunday in Chester-le-Street.

The Northamptonshire opener brought up his century off 68 balls and finished the match in style, with a four and two sixes off three consecutive deliveries, to set up his team’s six-wicket win in a 199-run chase.

He's done it again! 🌟



Prithvi Shaw has another #MBODC23 century as the Steelbacks chase down 199 to win pic.twitter.com/b4B8NfOgNe — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 13, 2023

Shaw ended with an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls, which included 15 fours and seven sixes. He laid into leg-spinner Scott Borthwick with two sixes and three fours off successive deliveries in a 24-run 21st over which essentially sealed the game.

The 23-year-old had slammed a double-hundred against Somerset earlier this week. His blistering knock of 244 off 153 shattered a number of records in List A cricket, including that of the highest individual score in the history of the 50-over competition.

The right-hander is currently the leading run-scorer in the One-Day Cup 2023 with 429 runs in four matches at an astounding average of 143. He is followed by compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara, who has 329 runs in five innings.