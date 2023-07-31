MagazineBuy Print

Prithvi Shaw set for English county debut with Northamptonshire

Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 22:58 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shaw’s arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.
FILE PHOTO: Shaw's arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shaw’s arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw is headed to Northamptonshire for his maiden stint in the English county circuit.

Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup.

Shaw’s arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It’s going to be amazing I think and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Shaw last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year.

The Delhi Capitals batter had a woeful IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition.

Related Topics

Prithvi Shaw /

Northamptonshire /

Gloucestershire /

Indian Premier League /

Delhi Capitals

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
