ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka skipper De Silva hoping to make most of Stokes injury

Dhananjaya de Silva is captaining the touring side in its first red-ball campaign in England for eight years which starts with the Old Trafford Test on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 20:56 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford on August 19, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford on August 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford on August 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva believes Ben Stokes’ injury could help his side upset the odds in its Test series against England.

De Silva is skippering the touring side in its first red-ball campaign in England for eight years, with Sri Lanka heading into the first of a three-match contest at Old Trafford starting Wednesday on the back of a defeat by a novice England Lions team in its lone warm-up fixture.

Sri Lanka has won just three of its previous 18 Tests in England, while England come into this series following a 3-0 home rout of the West Indies.

But star all-rounder Stokes is now set to miss the whole of the Sri Lanka campaign with a hamstring tear suffered while playing in the Hundred.

His absence has led England to appoint a new captain in Ollie Pope and recall paceman Matthew Potts, a Durham team-mate of Stokes.

“He is the balance of their side,” said De Silva of Stokes while speaking during a pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday. “He’s the key player for them, when it comes to bowling, batting, everything.”

England also have a new opening batsman in Dan Lawrence, selected after Zak Crawley was ruled out with a finger injury.

“A new guy (Lawrence) comes in to play... there will be pressure on him, coming back into the side to open in these conditions,” De Silva added.

ALSO READ | Stokes’ absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka Test series

“We have quality seamers in our side and we have a world-class spinner with us (Prabath Jayasuriya). If he comes into the game in the second innings, we feel we have a good chance to win the game.”

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is set to give a debut to pace bowler Milan Rathnayake, included in the team announced on Tuesday.

It are also hoping to utilise the local knowledge of former England batsman Ian Bell, who has been drafted in as a consultant for this series.

“He was a quality player who played a lot of Test cricket and one-day cricket in England,” said De Silva. “His points will be valuable for us and as a batting unit, we are all getting tips from him.”

Sri Lanka team for first Test:
Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

