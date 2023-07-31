India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns

Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to competitive cricket as India captain in its three-match T20I tour to Ireland in mid-August as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad on Monday.

Bumrah, who last featured for the national side in September 2022, has been out of action since due to a back fracture. The 29-year-old’s fitness will be crucial in India’s lead-up to the ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

Bumrah will be leading India for the time in a limited-overs series while Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his deputy ahead of his upcoming Asian Games stint as captain. The selectors have opted to rest all of the senior team members with the impending Asia Cup, due to begin a week after the Ireland series.

Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna also made the cut to the 16-member squad after being out of action since August 2022 due to a lumbar stress fracture. Prasidh played his first match in nearly a year on Monday during a KSCA T20 tournament game in Bengaluru.

The three-match series begins on August 18 at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. The venue will also host the remaining matches of the series that ends on August 23.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.