MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns

Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to competitive cricket as team India’s captain in its three-match T20I series in Ireland in mid-August as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad on Monday.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the three-match T20I series in Ireland.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the three-match T20I series in Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the three-match T20I series in Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to competitive cricket as India captain in its three-match T20I tour to Ireland in mid-August as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad on Monday.

Bumrah, who last featured for the national side in September 2022, has been out of action since due to a back fracture. The 29-year-old’s fitness will be crucial in India’s lead-up to the ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

Bumrah will be leading India for the time in a limited-overs series while Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his deputy ahead of his upcoming Asian Games stint as captain. The selectors have opted to rest all of the senior team members with the impending Asia Cup, due to begin a week after the Ireland series.

READ: Prasidh Krishna returns to action with four wickets in KSCA T20 tournament match

Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna also made the cut to the 16-member squad after being out of action since August 2022 due to a lumbar stress fracture. Prasidh played his first match in nearly a year on Monday during a KSCA T20 tournament game in Bengaluru.

The three-match series begins on August 18 at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. The venue will also host the remaining matches of the series that ends on August 23.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Rain delays start of second session; Stokes drops Smith, Australia needs 146 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Verstappen’s dominance makes a third straight driver’s title look like a formality
    AP
  4. AFC Women’s Asian Cup heartbreak made us stronger: Anju Tamang ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Prasidh Krishna returns to action with four wickets in KSCA T20 tournament match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final
    Sahil Mathur
  5. MI New York beats Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets to win MLC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Rain delays start of second session; Stokes drops Smith, Australia needs 146 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Verstappen’s dominance makes a third straight driver’s title look like a formality
    AP
  4. AFC Women’s Asian Cup heartbreak made us stronger: Anju Tamang ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment