Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets out hit wicket on Northamptonshire debut

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire was cut short by a strange hit-wicket dismissal against Gloucestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in England on Friday.
Paul van Meekeren bowled a fierce bumper and wiped out Shaw, who kicked his stumps on the way down. Northamptonshire was left on 54/6 after the right-hander was dismissed on 34.
Earlier, Shaw scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his campaign.
Shaw is currently being dropped from the Indian team after a string of average performance for the senior team.
