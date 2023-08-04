MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets out hit wicket on Northamptonshire debut

Watch: Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in England.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 22:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Prithvi Shaw in action for India.
FILE PHOTO: Prithvi Shaw in action for India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Prithvi Shaw in action for India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire was cut short by a strange hit-wicket dismissal against Gloucestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in England on Friday.

Paul van Meekeren bowled a fierce bumper and wiped out Shaw, who kicked his stumps on the way down. Northamptonshire was left on 54/6 after the right-hander was dismissed on 34.

Earlier, Shaw scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his campaign.

Shaw is currently being dropped from the Indian team after a string of average performance for the senior team.

