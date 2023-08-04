Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets out hit wicket on Northamptonshire debut

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire was cut short by a strange hit-wicket dismissal against Gloucestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in England on Friday.

Paul van Meekeren bowled a fierce bumper and wiped out Shaw, who kicked his stumps on the way down. Northamptonshire was left on 54/6 after the right-hander was dismissed on 34.

This is how Prithvi Shaw's maiden outing for Northamptonshire ended in the Royal London One Day Cup fixture against Gloucestershire#PrithviShawpic.twitter.com/nt9rIJKQyv — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 4, 2023

Earlier, Shaw scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his campaign.

Shaw is currently being dropped from the Indian team after a string of average performance for the senior team.