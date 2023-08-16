MagazineBuy Print

Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Wahab, who made his international debut back in 2008, is best remembered for bowling one of World Cup history’s most fiery spells against Australia’s Shane Watson in 2015.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 12:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz celebrates the fall of a wicket.
Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz celebrates the fall of a wicket. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz celebrates the fall of a wicket. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistani pace bowler Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. He picked up 237 wickets in 154 internationals, including three five-wicket hauls. He will continue playing franchise cricket.

Wahab, who made his international debut back in 2008, is best remembered for bowling one of World Cup history’s most fiery spells against Australia’s Shane Watson in 2015. 

Left-armer Wahab peppered Watson with an array of fast, short-pitched deliveries, in a spell described by then Australia captain Michael Clarke as “as good as any I’ve faced in one-day cricket for a long time”.

However, Watson who was dropped at long leg off Wahab , held out long enough to see Australia to a six-wicket win in the quarterfinal. Wahab finished with figures of 2 for 54. Wahab bowled nine overs in the game; his first spell of six overs resulting in the wickets of David Warner and Clarke.

Wahab finished that tournament as the best of Pakistan’s bowlers, with 16 wickets at an average of 23.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans for the past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from international cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have,” Wahab said in a press statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world.”

