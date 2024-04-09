MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India starts with easy win in Asia/Oceania Group I tie

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 18:00 IST , CHANGSHA, CHINA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rutuja Bhosale.
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rutuja Bhosale. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rutuja Bhosale. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/THE HINDU

Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team expectedly blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup on Tuesday.

Bhosale double bageled Fiji’s Tarani Kamoe to put India ahead. The country’s number one singles player Raina then sealed the contest with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Saoirse Breen, who is also from Fiji.

In the inconsequential doubles, the Indian combination of Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1.

READ | ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success

A group of small nations of the Southern, Southwestern, Central and Western Pacific Ocean compete collectively as one country in both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

A tough challenge awaits India on Wednesday when it faces host China.

Korea, Chinese Taipei and New Zealand are the other three teams competing in the tournament.

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rutuja Bhosale /

Billie Jean King Cup /

Ankita Raina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India starts with easy win in Asia/Oceania Group I tie
    PTI
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin flip today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG v Barcelona, Champions League quarterfinals: Security reinforced in Paris after IS ‘threat’, confirms French minister
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India starts with easy win in Asia/Oceania Group I tie
    PTI
  2. ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success
    PTI
  3. Monte Carlos Masters 2024: Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round
    AP
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Clay court a concern for otherwise a strong Indian team, says Ankita Raina
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Junior Davis Cup selection camp commences in New Delhi
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India starts with easy win in Asia/Oceania Group I tie
    PTI
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin flip today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG v Barcelona, Champions League quarterfinals: Security reinforced in Paris after IS ‘threat’, confirms French minister
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment