Sumit Nagal stuns 35th ranked Matteo Arnaldi, becomes first ever Indian to win main draw match at Monte Carlo Masters

Nagal is also the first ever Indian to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the series began in 1990. The Indian will next face seventh-seeded Dane and last year’s runner-up Holger Rune.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 18:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

Sumit Nagal created history as he became the first ever Indian man to record a main-draw win at Monte Carlo Masters, beating Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the first round on Monday.

The unseeded 95th-ranked Nagal, who became only the third Indian ever to feature in the main draw in Monte Carlo after Vijay Amritraj (1977) and Ramesh Krishnan (1982), came from a set down to beat World No. 35 Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours 37 minutes.

Nagal is also the first ever Indian to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the series began in 1990. The Indian will next face seventh-seeded Dane and last year's runner-up Holger Rune.

Arnaldi broke Nagal to go 4-2 up in the opening set but the Indian broke back immediately. However, serving to stay in the set at 5-6, Nagal went down 15-40. He saved one break point the 23-year-old Italian converted the second one with a crosscourt winner to bag the first set.

In the second essay, Nagal dominated Arnaldi and broke him twice to race to a 4-1 lead. While the Italian got one break of serve back, the Indian restored the advantage immediately before serving out the set.

In the decider, Nagal broke Arnaldi in the third game but the Italian restored parity at 3-3. However, Nagal broke him again in the seventh game and this time, managed to keep his lead intact to close the set.

Earlier, Nagal defeated Italy’s Flavio Cobolli (World No. 63) 6-2, 6-3 and Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta (World No. 55) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 to qualify for the main draw.

This is Nagal’s second appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 event in what has been a major season in his career. He got into the main draw in Indian Wells as a lucky loser after Rafael Nadal pulled.

The 26-year-old Nagal began the season by qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open where he shocked 31st-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the opening round.

He then won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger to make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.

