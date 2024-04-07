MagazineBuy Print

Matteo Berrettini wins Marrakech Open, ends two-year title drought

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini, former World No. 6, had slipped to 135th in the world but is set to be back in Top 100 after his eighth career title.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 22:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Matteo Berrettini. | Photo Credit: AP

Matteo Berrettini beat defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5, 6-2 to win the ATP Marrakech Open on Sunday, his first title on the ATP Tour in two years.

Berrettini, playing just his third tournament back after missing six months with an ankle injury, got two breaks of serve in each set to win the one-hour, 46-minute long final at the clay-court ATP 250. The 27-year-old Italian had last won a title at the Queen’s Club in 2022.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini, former World No. 6, had slipped to 135th in the world but is set to be back in Top 100 after his eighth career title.

“It’s been a tough past couple of years, I would say, and thanks to them I was able to overcome all the tough moments. My body wasn’t allowing me to play, so it’s thanks to [them] that I am here,” said Berrettini, the first Italian champion in Marrakech since 2006, at the trophy ceremony.

“[I also want to thank] all the people that made my comeback possible. All my friends, my family, people that were with me all the times when I was sad and injured, and I didn’t think I could make it, so thank you very much.”

