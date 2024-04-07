MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Monte Carlos Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner eyes winning start to clay season

Sinner’s 22-1 record this season makes him a top target as the build-up to Roland Garros and the Olympics on clay in Paris gathers early momentum.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 21:43 IST , Monte Carlo, Principality Of Monaco - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner.
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner said on Sunday he is hoping to build upon his semifinal a year ago at the Monte Carlo Masters as the Italian begins the clay season in his tennis comfort zone.

The 22-year-old who has been based in the principality since the age of 18, is riding a wave of confidence which began as Italy won the Davis Cup last November.

It continued with titles already this year at the Australian Open, in Rotterdam and last weekend at the Miami Masters.

“Last year I played well here but didn’t play well afterwards,” Sinner said as he waits to start the event in the second round against the winner from Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

“This is a surface where I struggle a little bit, But I’m excited to come back (home) and hopefully do better.”

READ | Jannik Sinner tops Grigor Dimitrov for Miami Open title

The Italian can rely on ‘home’ support as his fans traditionally cross the nearby border in their thousands for the spring tennis week.

His 22-1 record this season makes him a top target as the build-up to Roland Garros and the Olympics on clay in Paris gathers early momentum.

“I like this tournament, I live here so I train frequently at the club,” Sinner said. “There are a lot of Italians in the crowd.

“I love to play here, but my expectations are not that high for this beginning on clay.

“The goal is to be ready for Roland Garros and hopefully the Olympics... it’s like that for all players.”

Sinner said he would treat the outing as a “practice week.”

“I want to play good matches - hopefully more than one. Hopefully I can perform in a good way.”

The world number two said that gaining form on the dirt can be a slow process for him.

“It’s not the surface where I feel the most comfortable; but that does not mean I’m not a good clay player,” added the 2020 French Open quarter-finalist.

“Last year was not my best on clay but I’m hoping to change that this year. But it takes time.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Monte Carlo Masters /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 56/1 (7.0 Over), Gill bowled out by Yash Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses 2-4 to Australia in second hockey Test, trails series 0-2
    PTI
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 2-2 LIV; Salah scores penalty to draw level
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen back to winning ways, leads Red Bull 1-2 in Japanese Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Monte Carlos Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner eyes winning start to clay season
    AFP
  2. Junior Davis Cup selection camp to commence on Monday
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record, becomes oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters main draw, faces Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Marrakesh: Berrettini reaches first final since 2022
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 56/1 (7.0 Over), Gill bowled out by Yash Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses 2-4 to Australia in second hockey Test, trails series 0-2
    PTI
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 2-2 LIV; Salah scores penalty to draw level
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav goes off the field after bowling one over
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen back to winning ways, leads Red Bull 1-2 in Japanese Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment