Estoril Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz beats Pedro Martinez to win first clay-court ATP tournament

Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril in Portugal on Sunday, beating Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The Pole, ranked tenth in the world and seeded second in the Portuguese event, beat the 77th-ranked Spaniard, in one hour 26 minutes for a first clay-court tournament title.

Martinez had knocked out the title-holder and world number 8 Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

Hurkacz heads to the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, which began on Sunday and where he will face 39th-ranked Briton Jack Draper in the first round.

Martinez, who was hoping to win a second title after his victory in 2022 at the Chile Open, is set to jump 17 places to 60th in the world rankings.