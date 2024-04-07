Estoril Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz beats Pedro Martinez to win first clay-court ATP tournament

Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril in Portugal on Sunday, beating Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
The Pole, ranked tenth in the world and seeded second in the Portuguese event, beat the 77th-ranked Spaniard, in one hour 26 minutes for a first clay-court tournament title.
Martinez had knocked out the title-holder and world number 8 Casper Ruud in the semifinals.
ALSO READ: Matteo Berrettini wins Marrakech Open, ends two-year title drought
Hurkacz heads to the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, which began on Sunday and where he will face 39th-ranked Briton Jack Draper in the first round.
Martinez, who was hoping to win a second title after his victory in 2022 at the Chile Open, is set to jump 17 places to 60th in the world rankings.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 4: Praggnanandhaa takes on Nakamura; Gukesh up against Caruana; Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three
- LSG vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Lucknow Super Giants registers maiden win against Gujarat Titans
- LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur’s fifer seals Lucknow Super Giants’ first win over Gujarat Titans
- LSG vs GT: Yash Thakur takes first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE