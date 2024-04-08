MagazineBuy Print

Junior Davis Cup selection camp commences in New Delhi

All the six boys, Aradhya Kshitij, Samarth Sahita, V Thirumurugan, Ranvir Singh, Kanishk Kathuria and Prateek Sheoran played matches as part of the selection process.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 19:06 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Kanishk Kathuria, Prateek Sheoran, Ranvir Singh, V Thirumurugan, Samarth Sahita and Aradhya Kshitij, listen to coach Sajid Lodi and Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali, during the Junior Davis Cup selection camp in Delhi on Monday.
Kanishk Kathuria, Prateek Sheoran, Ranvir Singh, V Thirumurugan, Samarth Sahita and Aradhya Kshitij, listen to coach Sajid Lodi and Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali, during the Junior Davis Cup selection camp in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Kanishk Kathuria, Prateek Sheoran, Ranvir Singh, V Thirumurugan, Samarth Sahita and Aradhya Kshitij, listen to coach Sajid Lodi and Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali, during the Junior Davis Cup selection camp in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

The selection trials started for the Junior Davis Cup team at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

All the six boys, Aradhya Kshitij, Samarth Sahita, V Thirumurugan, Ranvir Singh, Kanishk Kathuria and Prateek Sheoran played matches as part of the selection process.

“We will have two sets of matches tomorrow. And then, one match each over the next two days”, explained coach Sajid Lodi, who will be taking the chosen team for the Asia-Oceania under-16 boys event scheduled to be staged in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, from May 20 to 25.

The Indian Davis Cup captain cum coach for the last tie against Pakistan, Zeeshan Ali was also on hand to give a pep talk to the players, goading them to capitalise on the chance to represent the country.

Having led stronger teams, with better ranked players in the past, Sajid Lodi was able to provide an overall perspective on what to expect at the Asia Oceania level.

“What we need is players with grit and the ability to fight. We will always get a chance against any team, and we should be able to capitalise on it. That depends on the fighting character of the players”, said Sajid.

Also read | Sumit Nagal stuns 35th ranked Matteo Arnaldi at Monte Carlo Masters

The non-selection of the national under-16 champion Arnav Paparkar who has been competing in the ITF under-18 and men’s events, continued to be a point of debate. The secretary of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Sunder Iyer, said that he was taking up the matter with the AITA, as the idea was to help the country field the best team, despite the constraints of the selection procedure.

Meanwhile, the AITA announced Maaya Rajeshwaran, Diya Ramesh and Yashika Shokeen as the three players selected for the Junior Billie Jean King Cup to be held in Kazakhstan from May 13 to 18, with coach Namita Bal as the captain.

The girls had their selection camp last week.

