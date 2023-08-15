MagazineBuy Print

Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji 

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji said that he’s “excited to see how Jasprit Bumrah is going to come back,” into the Indian team in the context of the upcoming World Cup in India.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:43 IST , TIRUNELVELI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Lakshmipathy Balaji is excited to see Jasprit Bumrah's return to Indian team ahead of the World Cup.
Lakshmipathy Balaji is excited to see Jasprit Bumrah’s return to Indian team ahead of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lakshmipathy Balaji is excited to see Jasprit Bumrah's return to Indian team ahead of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji said that he’s “excited to see how Jasprit Bumrah is going to come back,” into the Indian team in the context of the upcoming World Cup in India.

Bumrah last bowled for India in September last year. He had recovered from stress fracture in the back only to be again ruled out injured. So much so, he had to undergo a surgery in New Zealand in March.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India

With great anticipation surrounding his return to the team, he’s now left for Ireland with the India squad as its skipper. India is set to play three T20Is versus Ireland.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage... So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher,” Balaji said here on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old praised Mohammed Siraj and tipped him to be selected for the World Cup.

“Siraj has done well. In the recent past in white-ball cricket, Siraj has done exceedingly well. So, it’s up to the selection committee and the team management. But we have got a very good chance (of winning the World Cup) this time!”

