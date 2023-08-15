Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India

India’s loss in the first two T20 games against West Indies immediately raised alarms about the performance. The team fought back well to level the series, and as can happen after a long tour, when it comes to the last match, the mind is mostly on the flight back home, and the intensity can die down a fair bit.

That said, it would do well to remember that some key regular members of the team had been rested for this series, so it wasn’t the full-strength Indian T20 team. While some performances were good, others were disappointing, raising question marks about the temperament factor. At the highest level, it’s always the temperament that separates the men from the boys, and there can be nothing more testing than an international game.

A player could do well at the franchise level, but when it comes to playing for the country, it’s a different ball game of pressures and expectations. It is one step up, which can be too steep for even some of the best performers at the franchise level. How often have we seen this when the Under-19 performers just aren’t able to take that one step up from a boys’ tournament to a men’s competition?

Players of West Indies celebrate with the trophy after beating India in the fifth and last T20 cricket match. | Photo Credit: AP

Yes, the kids look great playing against kids, but when they come up against the men, they suddenly find that what looks like a piece of cake at the under-19 level is more like mud at the senior level. That’s why so many who looked good at the boys’ level have been found wanting at the senior level. It’s not just the temperament; even the skill set is way below the standard required at the franchise level. Then, having been bought for crores, some of these youngsters lose the fire in the belly and are happy to cruise along in later years and get their contracts extended, even if it is for a lesser amount.

The loss to West Indies should not be a dampener. Don’t forget that they have won the ICC T20 World Cup twice, and their players are matchwinners for the different franchises they play for in the IPL. So, they are a top-class T20 team, and there’s no shame in losing to them. It should be a wake-up call, though, to see the areas where India needs to improve to strengthen its side. Some of those who were rested for this series may not be around for too long, so their replacements need to be found pretty quickly too, as the next ICC T20 World Cup is just a year away.

Thank you, Stuart Broad!

The Ashes series was thrilling and provided a perfect finale for Stuart Broad, who not only hit a six off the final ball that he faced but also took the wicket that gave England a series-levelling win. He may not have been everybody’s cup of tea with his theatrics and petulant actions, but there’s no doubting what a terrific cricketer he was. Since the England team invariably plays more Test matches per year than any other country, it’s no big surprise that he played so many Test matches, but to get 600 wickets is truly special and praiseworthy.

Now that he has joined the TV commentator ranks, if he can bring the same goading banter into the box, it will be huge entertainment for viewers.

Well done, Stuart Broad, and thanks very much for your services to the game.