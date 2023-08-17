Statsman: Kuldeep Yadav spins a web for India against West Indies









5 The number of occasions when an Indian bowler has managed to claim a four-or-more wicket haul in an ODI match while delivering 25 balls or less. In the first match of the series in Bridgetown, Kuldeep achieved this during his spell of 18 balls (3 overs). This is the second occasion Kuldeep has managed to do this in 25 balls or less.

Fewest balls needed to claim a four-wicket haul by an Indian bowler in an ODI match

Balls Overs Wkt/Runs Bowler Opponent Venue Date Result 17 2.5 4/6 Virender Sehwag Bangladesh Dambulla 16 Jun 2010 Won 18 3.0 4/6 Kuldeep Yadav West Indies Bridgetown 27 Jul 2023 Won 24 4.0 4/21 Sourav Ganguly Sri Lanka Nagpur 22 Mar 1999 Won 24 4.0 4/17 Yuzvendra Chahal West Indies Port of Spain 27 Jul 2022 Won 25 4.1 4/18 Kuldeep Yadav South Africa Delhi 11 Oct 2022 Won





3 The number of 50-plus scores in consecutive innings by Ishan Kishan as an opener against the West Indies in ODIs. His 77 in the final match of the series in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 made him the fifth Indian opener to score three or more fifties-in-a-row against the West Indies in ODIs. He now joins a select band of players to do so. Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane have registered 50-plus scores as openers in five consecutive innings against the Windies.

Three or more consecutive fifties as an opener for India against the West Indies in ODIs

50s Batter 1st 50 2nd 3rd 4th 5th From To Batting position 5 Sachin Tendulkar 66 54 88 105 70 5 Nov 1994 21 Feb 1996 #2 5 Ajinkya Rahane 68 62 103 72 60 17 Oct 2014 2 Jul 2017 #1 3 Sunil Gavaskar 83 76* 63 — — 7 Dec 1983 30 Nov 1986 #1 #1 #2 3 Rohit Sharma 159 63 60 — — 18 Dec 2019 6 Feb 2022 #1 3* Ishan Kishan 52 55 77 — — 27 Jul 2023 1 Aug 2023 #1

* Sequence still in progress

- It was Gavaskar’s final three ODI innings against the WI





3 The number of 50-plus scores by Ishan Kishan in consecutive innings while keeping wickets in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. He thus became only the second Indian wicketkeeper to achieve this feat against any opponent in ODIs. He joins M. S. Dhoni, who has done this on five occasions.

Three or more consecutive fifties while keeping wickets for India in ODI cricket

50s Batter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th From To Opponent 4 M. S. Dhoni 69 78* 50* 87* 9 Sep 2011 14 Oct 2011 Eng 3 M. S. Dhoni 94 53 84* — 5 Feb 2009 3 Mar 2009 SL, SL, NZ 3 M. S. Dhoni 58 113* 54* — 4 Aug 2012 3 Jan 2013 SL, Pak, Pak 3 M. S. Dhoni 56 50 79* — 22 Jan 2014 28 Jan 2014 NZ 3 M. S. Dhoni 51 55* 87* — 12 Jan 2019 18 Jan 2019 Aus 3* Ishan Kishan 52 55 77 — 27 Jul 2023 1 Aug 2023 WI

* Sequence still in progress





143 India’s first wicket partnership in the final ODI in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill is now the side’s highest stand for any wicket against the home side in the Caribbean. The pair bettered the previous highest of 135 for the third wicket in Kingston in 2009.

Highest partnerships for any wickets for India against the home side in the Caribbean

Runs Wkt Pair Venue Date Result 143 1st Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill Tarouba 1 Aug 2023 Won 135 3rd Dinesh Karthik & Yuvraj Singh Kingston 26 Jun 2009 Won 132 1st Ajinkya Rahane & Shikhar Dhawan Port of Spain 23 Jun 2017 No result 130 2nd Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid Arnos Vale 30 Apr 1997 Lost 125 4th Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Port of Spain 11 Aug 2019 Won (DLS)









351 India’s total after 50 overs in Tarouba in the final ODI of the series. This is the first time India has breached 350-plus against the home side in the Caribbean. For the record, India once crossed 350-plus total in the Caribbean. However, it was against Bermuda when it amassed 413/5 in Port of Spain during the 2007 World Cup, on 19 March 2007.

India’s highest ODI totals of 300+ plus against the home side in the Caribbean

Total Overs Venue Date 351/5 50 Tarouba 1 Aug 2023 339/6 50 Kingston 26 Jun 2009 312/8 49.4 Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022 311/7 50 Port of Spain 5 Jul 2013 310/5 43 Port of Spain 25 Jun 2017 308/7 50 Port of Spain 22 Jul 2022

Note: India won all the above games





2 The number of occasions India managed a total of 350-plus without any batters making a three-figure score. In the third and final ODI in Tarouba, India achieved its highest-ever ODI total without anyone making a century. Shubman Gill’s 85 was the highest.

Highest ODI totals for India without a three-figure score by a batter

Total Overs Opponent Venue Date Top scorer (runs) 50s 351/5 50 West Indies Tarouba 1 Aug 2023 Shubman Gill (85) 4 350/6 50 Sri Lanka Nagpur 25 Oct 2005 Sachin Tendulkar (93) 3 349/7 50 Pakistan Karachi 13 Mar 2004 Rahul Dravid (99) 2 348/5 50 Bangladesh Dhaka 27 Dec 2004 Virender Sehwag (70) 4 340/6 50 Australia Rajkot 17 Jan 2020 Shikhar Dhawan (96) 3

Note: India batted first and won all the above games





200The victory run-margin inflicted by India against the West Indies in the Tarouba ODI on 1 August 2023 is the biggest defeat for the home side in its ODI cricket history. Its previous biggest loss at home was when it had lost to England by 186 runs in Bridgetown on 9 March 2017.

Biggest home defeats (in terms of runs) for the West Indies in ODIs

Defeat margin (runs) Opponent Venue Date 200 India Tarouba 1 Aug 2023 186 England Bridgetown 9 Mar 2017 169 Australia Basseterre 6 Jul 2008 139 South Africa Basseterre 15 Jun 2016 133 Australia Bridgetown 20 Jul 2021





13The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This extends the head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last occasion the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006, when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.

Most consecutive H2H bilateral series victories for an ODI side

Series Team Against Victory sequence (From-to) Home victories Away victories 13+ India West Indies Jan 2007 to Aug 2023 7 6 11+ Pakistan Zimbabwe Oct 1996 to Nov 2020 5 6 10+ Pakistan West Indies Sept 1999 to June 2022 3 7 10+ India Sri Lanka Feb 2007 to Jan 2023 5 5 9+ South Africa Zimbabwe Oct 1995-Oct 2018 5 4

+ winning sequence still in progress

Note: South Africa has won all its nine ODI series against Zimbabwe

All records are correct and updated until 12 Aug 2023