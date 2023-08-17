Statsman: Kuldeep Yadav spins a web for India against West Indies

5 The number of occasions when an Indian bowler has managed to claim a four-or-more wicket haul in an ODI match while delivering 25 balls or less. In the first match of the series in Bridgetown, Kuldeep achieved this during his spell of 18 balls (3 overs). This is the second occasion Kuldeep has managed to do this in 25 balls or less.
Fewest balls needed to claim a four-wicket haul by an Indian bowler in an ODI match
Balls
Overs
Wkt/Runs
Bowler
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
17
2.5
4/6
Virender Sehwag
Bangladesh
Dambulla
16 Jun 2010
Won
18
3.0
4/6
Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies
Bridgetown
27 Jul 2023
Won
24
4.0
4/21
Sourav Ganguly
Sri Lanka
Nagpur
22 Mar 1999
Won
24
4.0
4/17
Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies
Port of Spain
27 Jul 2022
Won
25
4.1
4/18
Kuldeep Yadav
South Africa
Delhi
11 Oct 2022
Won
3 The number of 50-plus scores in consecutive innings by Ishan Kishan as an opener against the West Indies in ODIs. His 77 in the final match of the series in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 made him the fifth Indian opener to score three or more fifties-in-a-row against the West Indies in ODIs. He now joins a select band of players to do so. Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane have registered 50-plus scores as openers in five consecutive innings against the Windies.
Three or more consecutive fifties as an opener for India against the West Indies in ODIs
50s
Batter
1st 50
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
From
To
Batting position
5
Sachin Tendulkar
66
54
88
105
70
5 Nov 1994
21 Feb 1996
#2
5
Ajinkya Rahane
68
62
103
72
60
17 Oct 2014
2 Jul 2017
#1
3
Sunil Gavaskar
83
76*
63
—
—
7 Dec 1983
30 Nov 1986
#1 #1 #2
3
Rohit Sharma
159
63
60
—
—
18 Dec 2019
6 Feb 2022
#1
3*
Ishan Kishan
52
55
77
—
—
27 Jul 2023
1 Aug 2023
#1
* Sequence still in progress
- It was Gavaskar’s final three ODI innings against the WI
3 The number of 50-plus scores by Ishan Kishan in consecutive innings while keeping wickets in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. He thus became only the second Indian wicketkeeper to achieve this feat against any opponent in ODIs. He joins M. S. Dhoni, who has done this on five occasions.
Three or more consecutive fifties while keeping wickets for India in ODI cricket
50s
Batter
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
From
To
Opponent
4
M. S. Dhoni
69
78*
50*
87*
9 Sep 2011
14 Oct 2011
Eng
3
M. S. Dhoni
94
53
84*
—
5 Feb 2009
3 Mar 2009
SL, SL, NZ
3
M. S. Dhoni
58
113*
54*
—
4 Aug 2012
3 Jan 2013
SL, Pak, Pak
3
M. S. Dhoni
56
50
79*
—
22 Jan 2014
28 Jan 2014
NZ
3
M. S. Dhoni
51
55*
87*
—
12 Jan 2019
18 Jan 2019
Aus
3*
Ishan Kishan
52
55
77
—
27 Jul 2023
1 Aug 2023
WI
* Sequence still in progress
143 India’s first wicket partnership in the final ODI in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill is now the side’s highest stand for any wicket against the home side in the Caribbean. The pair bettered the previous highest of 135 for the third wicket in Kingston in 2009.
Highest partnerships for any wickets for India against the home side in the Caribbean
Runs
Wkt
Pair
Venue
Date
Result
143
1st
Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill
Tarouba
1 Aug 2023
Won
135
3rd
Dinesh Karthik & Yuvraj Singh
Kingston
26 Jun 2009
Won
132
1st
Ajinkya Rahane & Shikhar Dhawan
Port of Spain
23 Jun 2017
No result
130
2nd
Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid
Arnos Vale
30 Apr 1997
Lost
125
4th
Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer
Port of Spain
11 Aug 2019
Won (DLS)
351 India’s total after 50 overs in Tarouba in the final ODI of the series. This is the first time India has breached 350-plus against the home side in the Caribbean. For the record, India once crossed 350-plus total in the Caribbean. However, it was against Bermuda when it amassed 413/5 in Port of Spain during the 2007 World Cup, on 19 March 2007.
India’s highest ODI totals of 300+ plus against the home side in the Caribbean
Total
Overs
Venue
Date
351/5
50
Tarouba
1 Aug 2023
339/6
50
Kingston
26 Jun 2009
312/8
49.4
Port of Spain
24 Jul 2022
311/7
50
Port of Spain
5 Jul 2013
310/5
43
Port of Spain
25 Jun 2017
308/7
50
Port of Spain
22 Jul 2022
Note: India won all the above games
2 The number of occasions India managed a total of 350-plus without any batters making a three-figure score. In the third and final ODI in Tarouba, India achieved its highest-ever ODI total without anyone making a century. Shubman Gill’s 85 was the highest.
Highest ODI totals for India without a three-figure score by a batter
Total
Overs
Opponent
Venue
Date
Top scorer (runs)
50s
351/5
50
West Indies
Tarouba
1 Aug 2023
Shubman Gill (85)
4
350/6
50
Sri Lanka
Nagpur
25 Oct 2005
Sachin Tendulkar (93)
3
349/7
50
Pakistan
Karachi
13 Mar 2004
Rahul Dravid (99)
2
348/5
50
Bangladesh
Dhaka
27 Dec 2004
Virender Sehwag (70)
4
340/6
50
Australia
Rajkot
17 Jan 2020
Shikhar Dhawan (96)
3
Note: India batted first and won all the above games
200The victory run-margin inflicted by India against the West Indies in the Tarouba ODI on 1 August 2023 is the biggest defeat for the home side in its ODI cricket history. Its previous biggest loss at home was when it had lost to England by 186 runs in Bridgetown on 9 March 2017.
Biggest home defeats (in terms of runs) for the West Indies in ODIs
Defeat margin (runs)
Opponent
Venue
Date
200
India
Tarouba
1 Aug 2023
186
England
Bridgetown
9 Mar 2017
169
Australia
Basseterre
6 Jul 2008
139
South Africa
Basseterre
15 Jun 2016
133
Australia
Bridgetown
20 Jul 2021
13The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This extends the head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last occasion the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006, when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.
Most consecutive H2H bilateral series victories for an ODI side
Series
Team
Against
Victory sequence (From-to)
Home victories
Away victories
13+
India
West Indies
Jan 2007 to Aug 2023
7
6
11+
Pakistan
Zimbabwe
Oct 1996 to Nov 2020
5
6
10+
Pakistan
West Indies
Sept 1999 to June 2022
3
7
10+
India
Sri Lanka
Feb 2007 to Jan 2023
5
5
9+
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Oct 1995-Oct 2018
5
4
+ winning sequence still in progress
Note: South Africa has won all its nine ODI series against Zimbabwe
All records are correct and updated until 12 Aug 2023
More stories from this issue
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape
- + SEE all Stories
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it
- + SEE all Stories
Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 preview: Australia, England, Spain vying for glory as maiden champion
- + SEE all Stories
Latest on Sportstar
- Statsman: Kuldeep Yadav spins a web for India against West Indies
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put
- NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: New Zealand vs UAE predicted playing XI, squads, live streaming info
- VIDEO: Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE