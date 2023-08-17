MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: Kuldeep Yadav spins a web for India against West Indies

He became the fifth Indian bowler to claim a four-or-more wicket haul in an ODI match while delivering 25 balls or less.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 16:45 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Kuldeep Yadav.
Kuldeep Yadav. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kuldeep Yadav. | Photo Credit: AFP



5 The number of occasions when an Indian bowler has managed to claim a four-or-more wicket haul in an ODI match while delivering 25 balls or less. In the first match of the series in Bridgetown, Kuldeep achieved this during his spell of 18 balls (3 overs). This is the second occasion Kuldeep has managed to do this in 25 balls or less.

Fewest balls needed to claim a four-wicket haul by an Indian bowler in an ODI match

Balls

Overs

Wkt/Runs

Bowler

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result

17

2.5

4/6

Virender Sehwag

Bangladesh

Dambulla

16 Jun 2010

Won

18

3.0

4/6

Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies

Bridgetown

27 Jul 2023

Won

24

4.0

4/21

Sourav Ganguly

Sri Lanka

Nagpur

22 Mar 1999

Won

24

4.0

4/17

Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies

Port of Spain

27 Jul 2022

Won

25

4.1

4/18

Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa

Delhi

11 Oct 2022

Won


3 The number of 50-plus scores in consecutive innings by Ishan Kishan as an opener against the West Indies in ODIs. His 77 in the final match of the series in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 made him the fifth Indian opener to score three or more fifties-in-a-row against the West Indies in ODIs. He now joins a select band of players to do so. Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane have registered 50-plus scores as openers in five consecutive innings against the Windies.

Three or more consecutive fifties as an opener for India against the West Indies in ODIs

50s

Batter

1st 50

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

From

To

Batting position

5

Sachin Tendulkar

66

54

88

105

70

5 Nov 1994

21 Feb 1996

#2

5

Ajinkya Rahane

68

62

103

72

60

17 Oct 2014

2 Jul 2017

#1

3

Sunil Gavaskar

83

76*

63

7 Dec 1983

30 Nov 1986

#1 #1 #2

3

Rohit Sharma

159

63

60

18 Dec 2019

6 Feb 2022

#1

3*

Ishan Kishan

52

55

77

27 Jul 2023

1 Aug 2023

#1

* Sequence still in progress

- It was Gavaskar’s final three ODI innings against the WI


3 The number of 50-plus scores by Ishan Kishan in consecutive innings while keeping wickets in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. He thus became only the second Indian wicketkeeper to achieve this feat against any opponent in ODIs. He joins M. S. Dhoni, who has done this on five occasions.

Three or more consecutive fifties while keeping wickets for India in ODI cricket

50s

Batter

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

From

To

Opponent

4

M. S. Dhoni

69

78*

50*

87*

9 Sep 2011

14 Oct 2011

Eng

3

M. S. Dhoni

94

53

84*

5 Feb 2009

3 Mar 2009

SL, SL, NZ

3

M. S. Dhoni

58

113*

54*

4 Aug 2012

3 Jan 2013

SL, Pak, Pak

3

M. S. Dhoni

56

50

79*

22 Jan 2014

28 Jan 2014

NZ

3

M. S. Dhoni

51

55*

87*

12 Jan 2019

18 Jan 2019

Aus

3*

Ishan Kishan

52

55

77

27 Jul 2023

1 Aug 2023

WI

* Sequence still in progress


143 India’s first wicket partnership in the final ODI in Tarouba on 1 Aug 2023 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill is now the side’s highest stand for any wicket against the home side in the Caribbean. The pair bettered the previous highest of 135 for the third wicket in Kingston in 2009.

Highest partnerships for any wickets for India against the home side in the Caribbean

Runs

Wkt

Pair

Venue

Date

Result

143

1st

Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill

Tarouba

1 Aug 2023

Won

135

3rd

Dinesh Karthik & Yuvraj Singh

Kingston

26 Jun 2009

Won

132

1st

Ajinkya Rahane & Shikhar Dhawan

Port of Spain

23 Jun 2017

No result

130

2nd

Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid

Arnos Vale

30 Apr 1997

Lost

125

4th

Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer

Port of Spain

11 Aug 2019

Won (DLS)



351 India’s total after 50 overs in Tarouba in the final ODI of the series. This is the first time India has breached 350-plus against the home side in the Caribbean. For the record, India once crossed 350-plus total in the Caribbean. However, it was against Bermuda when it amassed 413/5 in Port of Spain during the 2007 World Cup, on 19 March 2007.

India’s highest ODI totals of 300+ plus against the home side in the Caribbean

Total

Overs

Venue

Date

351/5

50

Tarouba

1 Aug 2023

339/6

50

Kingston

26 Jun 2009

312/8

49.4

Port of Spain

24 Jul 2022

311/7

50

Port of Spain

5 Jul 2013

310/5

43

Port of Spain

25 Jun 2017

308/7

50

Port of Spain

22 Jul 2022

Note: India won all the above games


2 The number of occasions India managed a total of 350-plus without any batters making a three-figure score. In the third and final ODI in Tarouba, India achieved its highest-ever ODI total without anyone making a century. Shubman Gill’s 85 was the highest.

Highest ODI totals for India without a three-figure score by a batter

Total

Overs

Opponent

Venue

Date

Top scorer (runs)

50s

351/5

50

West Indies

Tarouba

1 Aug 2023

Shubman Gill (85)

4

350/6

50

Sri Lanka

Nagpur

25 Oct 2005

Sachin Tendulkar (93)

3

349/7

50

Pakistan

Karachi

13 Mar 2004

Rahul Dravid (99)

2

348/5

50

Bangladesh

Dhaka

27 Dec 2004

Virender Sehwag (70)

4

340/6

50

Australia

Rajkot

17 Jan 2020

Shikhar Dhawan (96)

3

Note: India batted first and won all the above games


200The victory run-margin inflicted by India against the West Indies in the Tarouba ODI on 1 August 2023 is the biggest defeat for the home side in its ODI cricket history. Its previous biggest loss at home was when it had lost to England by 186 runs in Bridgetown on 9 March 2017.

Biggest home defeats (in terms of runs) for the West Indies in ODIs

Defeat margin (runs)

Opponent

Venue

Date

200

India

Tarouba

1 Aug 2023

186

England

Bridgetown

9 Mar 2017

169

Australia

Basseterre

6 Jul 2008

139

South Africa

Basseterre

15 Jun 2016

133

Australia

Bridgetown

20 Jul 2021


13The number of consecutive bilateral series victories in ODI cricket for India against the West Indies since 2007. This extends the head-to-head record for a team in this format. The last occasion the West Indies managed to win an ODI series against India was in May 2006, when the home side won the five-match series 4-1.

Most consecutive H2H bilateral series victories for an ODI side

Series

Team

Against

Victory sequence (From-to)

Home victories

Away victories

13+

India

West Indies

Jan 2007 to Aug 2023

7

6

11+

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

Oct 1996 to Nov 2020

5

6

10+

Pakistan

West Indies

Sept 1999 to June 2022

3

7

10+

India

Sri Lanka

Feb 2007 to Jan 2023

5

5

9+

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Oct 1995-Oct 2018

5

4

+ winning sequence still in progress

Note: South Africa has won all its nine ODI series against Zimbabwe

All records are correct and updated until 12 Aug 2023

