MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai has become a preferred sports destination, says TN Sports Secretary

Atulya Misra, the Tamil Nadu Sports Secretary, has lauded the capital city for successfully hosting three high-profile sporting events in the last 12 months. 

Published : Aug 13, 2023 12:58 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to Rourkela, Odisha, was instrumental in an MOU being signed between the two states, said Atulya Misra, the TN Sports Secretary. 
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to Rourkela, Odisha, was instrumental in an MOU being signed between the two states, said Atulya Misra, the TN Sports Secretary.  | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to Rourkela, Odisha, was instrumental in an MOU being signed between the two states, said Atulya Misra, the TN Sports Secretary.  | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The success of sporting events is due in large part to State government support and encouragement.

Tamil Nadu has excelled in infrastructure, finance, and coordination with national federations and other State associations, resulting in successful events such as the Chess Olympiad (July–August 2022), the Squash World Cup (June 2023), and the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Atulya Misra, the TN Sports Secretary, is well-versed in the sporting landscape of the state, having been a Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in 2007.

ALSO READ
Video: Fulton credits ‘fitness at crucial moments’ after India’s comeback Asian Champions Trophy win

When asked about the learnings from the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, Misra said, “Learning is a process. We keep learning every day,” he said in a conversation with Sportstar.

“Without the State government being an active partner, no sporting event can be done because there is crowd management and revamping of the city and stadium. We did the ‘Pass the Ball trophy tour’ event in many districts, which promoted the sport of hockey in a big way.”

Misra said Chennai has become a preferred sports destination. “If there is a clear political executive will that it wants to do and wants to do it fairly, everything else will fall into place. When we take up an event, no stone will be left unturned. Now, many national federations want to do their events in Chennai. It has become their favourite place. They know that if the State government decides to take up an event, its machinery will work in one direction with complete coordination.”

Misra, a man with varied experience, also realised that holding a sports event would have an impact beyond the boundaries of the stadium.

“When you do an event like this [the Asian Champions Trophy], it is not just sports. You can make it much better. You could make it a ‘drive against drugs’. For us, the turf imported from Germany was carbon-free and bio-sustainable,” he said.

ALSO READ
National team players free to turn out for domestic competitions, foreign clubs: Hockey India

According to the IAS officer, stadiums should keep hosting events—international, national, or State-level—periodically, lest they go to waste. “If we don’t do events, the mega stadiums we have created will go into disuse. If we periodically have big tournaments, stadiums are revamped and repaired,” he said.

“Things happen when State associations, national federations, and State governments work seamlessly without any confusion or personality conflict,” he said.

However, Misra added a caveat. “Ultimately, the games don’t belong to the government; they belong to the associations and national federations. Governments, at best, can be facilitators. Let’s be straight about it,” he said.

The MOU signed between the Tamil Nadu and Odisha governments was a game changer, said Misra. “The visit of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister, to Rourkela to visit the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium led to the MOU being signed.

“It meant we didn’t have to reinvent the wheels from scratch. The layout and architecture of Bisra Munda Stadium were well set. We had to follow it with some tweaks to suit our specifications,” he said.

Misra heaped praise on Hockey India, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for working day and night to make the tournament a roaring success.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Chess Olympiad /

Birsa Munda International Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai has become a preferred sports destination, says TN Sports Secretary
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Equestrian Ashish Limaye set for Asian Games debut along with best friends Willy and Dinard
    Sahil Mathur
  3. VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy since Manchester United exit, leads Al Nassr to Arab Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  4. Followed old template to return to form, says Gill after fifty in IND vs WI 4th T20I
    PTI
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championships Cup victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Chennai has become a preferred sports destination, says TN Sports Secretary
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. National team players free to turn out for domestic competitions, foreign clubs: Hockey India
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan defeats Korea 5-3 to claim third place
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy: India completes 4-3 comeback win to win 4th title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai has become a preferred sports destination, says TN Sports Secretary
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Equestrian Ashish Limaye set for Asian Games debut along with best friends Willy and Dinard
    Sahil Mathur
  3. VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy since Manchester United exit, leads Al Nassr to Arab Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  4. Followed old template to return to form, says Gill after fifty in IND vs WI 4th T20I
    PTI
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championships Cup victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment