MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal’s half-century puts TNCA XI in control against Kerala

Opener K.T.A. Madhava Prasad and M. Shahrukh Khan also contributed as TNCA XI claimed a 126-run first-innings in the Group-D encounter.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 19:05 IST , TIRUNELVELI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Left-hander Nidhish S. Rajagopal scored 90 as TNCA XI claimed a 126-run first-innings in the Group-D encounter.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Left-hander Nidhish S. Rajagopal scored 90 as TNCA XI claimed a 126-run first-innings in the Group-D encounter. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Left-hander Nidhish S. Rajagopal scored 90 as TNCA XI claimed a 126-run first-innings in the Group-D encounter. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Left-hander Nidhish S. Rajagopal (90, 144b, 10x4, 1x6) helped TNCA XI get to 344 for nine versus Kerala on day two of the TNCA Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the India Cement Company ground here on Wednesday.

Opener K.T.A. Madhava Prasad (72, 164b, 5x4, 1x6) and skipper M. Shahrukh Khan (60, 48b, 8x4, 2x6) also contributed as TNCA XI claimed a 126-run first-innings in the Group-D encounter.

ALSO READ: Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues

Shahrukh Khan’s typical breezy innings meant 79 runs were accumulated off just 96 balls for the third wicket between him and Madhava Prasad. On a second-day wicket that still offered carry for the pacers, Shahrukh Khan was severe on the short balls - with two sixes coming off the pull shot.

Nidhish was involved in a 69-run fourth-wicket stand with Madhava Prasad and a 78-run seventh-wicket partnership with Jhathavedh Subramanyan (25, 95b, 2x4).

After the day’s play, Nidhish said that the wicket had begun deteriorating during the course of the innings. There’s a pronounced rough patch around the left-hander’s fifth stump, around the good length mark at the pavilion end that the spinners will look to try and exploit. Kerala has five left-handers in its batting line-up.

“Our spinners will come in handy. To bat last on this wicket, will be tricky,” said Nidhish.

Missing out on hitting a hundred, he said: “When you play in such a good tournament and you miss out playing a big innings, it’s obviously disappointing. You want to hit good first-inning hundreds for your team. So, yes, obviously, a bit sad that I missed out. But it’s a fairly long tournament.”

Day 2 scores:
Kerala 218 vs. TNCA XI 344/9 in 100 overs (K.T.A. Madhava Prasad 72, M. Shahrukh Khan 60, Nidhish S. Rajagopal 90).

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

TNCA /

Shah Rukh Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: EBFC 1-0 PFC as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal’s half-century puts TNCA XI in control against Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun vs Praggnandhaa balanced position; Vidit under pressure against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa beats Downtown Heroes, qualifies for knockouts
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal’s half-century puts TNCA XI in control against Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Rohan Kunnummal attends Delhi Capitals trials; aims to build on Deodhar success
    PTI
  3. KSCA defends decision to host all Maharaja Trophy T20 matches in Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Kerala’s limited-overs success can be translated to Ranji Trophy, says new coach Venkataramana
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. M. Venkataramana appointed Kerala coach for 2023-24 domestic season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: EBFC 1-0 PFC as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: Nidhish Rajagopal’s half-century puts TNCA XI in control against Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun vs Praggnandhaa balanced position; Vidit under pressure against Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa beats Downtown Heroes, qualifies for knockouts
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment