Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after being sidelined for 11 months due to a recurring back injury, took the wicket of Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie off the second ball of the first T20 International in Dublin on Friday.
Bumrah then removed Lorcan Tucker off the fifth ball of the first over for his second scalp.
The skipper started off with a loose full delivery that was going down leg-side and Balbirnie gently flicked it to the boundary at square-leg. Bumrah then corrected his line and bowled it full outside off. The delivery seamed in a bit and took Balbirnie’s inside edge before crashing onto the stumps.
The No. 3 batter Tucker survived a couple of deliveries, which included a searing yorker bowled with pinpoint accuracy. However, the batter seemed to have lost his patience as he attempted a ramp shot off a full and wide delivery outside off-stump and only ended up skying an easy catch to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
Bumrah ended the over with another inswining delivery as Harry Tector defended it stoutly. Four runs came off the over for the loss of two wickets in a rocky start to Ireland’s innings.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sports ministry clears fencer Bhavani Devi’s proposal for international training camp and events
- Bumrah back with a bang, takes two wickets in first over against Ireland in comeback match
- World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Complete day-wise schedule, timings, streaming info
- Indian sports news wrap, August 18
- India vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Bumrah picks up two wickets in his first over; Rinku, Prasidh make debuts for India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE