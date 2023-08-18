MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah back with a bang, takes two wickets in first over against Ireland in comeback match

Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie off the second ball of the first T20 International and then removed Lorcan Tucker off the fifth ball of the first over for his second scalp.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 19:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jasprit Bumrah of India.
FILE PHOTO: Jasprit Bumrah of India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jasprit Bumrah of India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after being sidelined for 11 months due to a recurring back injury, took the wicket of Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie off the second ball of the first T20 International in Dublin on Friday.

Bumrah then removed Lorcan Tucker off the fifth ball of the first over for his second scalp.

The skipper started off with a loose full delivery that was going down leg-side and Balbirnie gently flicked it to the boundary at square-leg. Bumrah then corrected his line and bowled it full outside off. The delivery seamed in a bit and took Balbirnie’s inside edge before crashing onto the stumps.

The No. 3 batter Tucker survived a couple of deliveries, which included a searing yorker bowled with pinpoint accuracy. However, the batter seemed to have lost his patience as he attempted a ramp shot off a full and wide delivery outside off-stump and only ended up skying an easy catch to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Bumrah ended the over with another inswining delivery as Harry Tector defended it stoutly. Four runs came off the over for the loss of two wickets in a rocky start to Ireland’s innings.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
