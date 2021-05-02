RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 28: Royals vs Sunrisers Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Rajasthan Royals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 28 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad, No. 8 in the points table, will hope a change of captain brings a change of fortunes when it takes on the seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Kane Williamson took over SRH’s captaincy from David Warner for the remainder of IPL 2021 on Saturday. The franchise also announced there will be a change in its overseas combination for the Royals encounter.

Williamson replaces Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in IPL 2021

The manner of SRH's five defeats has highlighted the frailty of its middle-order. Williamson and Jonny Bairstow have been good at the top but over-reliance on them has cost the side.

Manish Pandey showed glimmer of form with his 61 in the last match, but Warner's laborious fifty didn’t soothe the nerves. Although the franchise hasn't said anything officially, it is possible Jason Holder or Jason Roy could replace Warner.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad