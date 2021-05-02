IPL IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Score: KL Rahul hospitalised, out of Punjab Kings clash vs Pant's Delhi Capitals DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Get the live streaming, ball by ball commentary updates between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings from Narendra Modi Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 17:37 IST KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face off in the second match of double header Sunday - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 17:37 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 29 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.UPDATE from Punjab Kings: Skipper KL Rahul has been admitted to a hospital after complaining of severe abdominal pain last night. (READ)MATCH PREVIEWLess than 48 hours after nailing an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings hopes to scalp another front-runner Delhi Capitals on Sunday in a clash that opens the second half of matches in the Indian Premier League.Having lost to Delhi by six wickets in Mumbai, Punjab has a score to settle. However, its vulnerable middle-order faces scrutiny by some reputed bowlers desperate to perform to their potential.This ‘Northern Derby’ at Ahmedabad promises a tall scoring encounter. The teams are capable of shifting gears with explosive power from their frontline batsmen. Leading contenders for the Orange Cap - leader K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw resume the race.With Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer making no secret of their desire to be in the mix and a highly-rated Nicholas Pooran desperate to end his poor form - dotted with four ducks - a few bowlers could come under the pump.To ensure a playoff-spot, a team needs eight wins. With seven to play, Delhi has five victories and Punjab three.Clearly, the result assumes more importance for Punjab. It needs a winning run like the one seen in last October with five successive triumphs in the second half of the competition.Since Punjab plays its last five matches in Bangalore - the last three against off-form Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - it gives a sense of ‘home-coming’ for Rahul, Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. Therefore, Punjab stays optimistic of its qualifying prospects.Squads:Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet BrarDelhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelDETAILS:When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 AT WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs PBKS - START?The IPL 2021's match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad.WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - DC vs PBKS - LIVE TELECAST?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.