IPL 2022: Umran Malik bowled brilliantly - Moody

Whether in victory or defeat, Tom Moody speaks with clarity.

After an agonising night of fortune swings in the Tata-IPL game on Wednesday that saw his side finishing at the wrong end of the result against Gujarat Titans, the Sunrisers Hyderabad coach did not mince his words.

On seamer Marco Jansen not being able to defend 22 runs in the final over of the innings, Moody said, “What he wanted to bowl, the idea was right. But the execution was not quite there. Marco [Jansen] did not bowl in the areas he wanted to. Having said this, the batting was brilliant in putting away these deliveries.”

Moody recalled the last over of the Sunrisers innings when Shashank Singh hit three successive sixes after Jansen cleared the ropes earlier in the last over. The Sunrisers coach said, “We saw Lockie Ferguson, an international bowler, going for four sixes in the final over. The same thing happened to us when we bowled.”

ALSO READ - Umran Malik redefining the art of bowling fast in India

Moody said, “Rashid [Khan] is a dangerous batsmen down the order who can hit the ball in unusual areas.”

‘Sensational bowling performance’

Talking about Umran Malik’s bowling, Moody said, “He bowled brilliantly and with great pace. The planning and the execution were perfect.”

Moody added, “Umran is eager to learn. He is picking up new things all the time.”

The Sunrisers coach observed, “Yesterday, it was hard on him that after such a sensational bowling performance, which gave us a very good chance of a win, he finished on the losing side. I am sure as the IPL progresses, he will learn more and more.”

Moody was pleased at the manner Abhishek Sharma was evolving as a batter. “His partnership with Aiden Markram was vital.”