GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, Playing XI, Squads

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between GT and SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

GT vs SRH LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST.

GT vs SRH PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

GT vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Lockie Ferguson

Team Composition: GT 5:6 SRH Credits Left: 0.5

GT vs SRH MATCH PREVIEW

It will be Power Play at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The power hitters of Gujarat Titans will face-off against the powerful pace attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Tata-IPL.

GT has dished out a refreshing brand of cricket under Hardik Pandya who has turned out the surprise packet as a captain with his smart moves. Hardik, himself a force as a pace bowling all-rounder, understands the dynamics of Twenty20 cricket where an over of poor cricket can cost you the match.

The levels of intensity need to be high throughout. A slip and the fall can be steep.

GT has the graceful opener Shubhman Gill who can guide the team deep into the innings. He times the ball through the gaps.

And the Gujarat side has an explosive bunch of ball strikers with Hardik, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar. Asking rate doesn’t matter.

And the genuinely quick Lockie Ferguson and the skilful Mohammed Shami form a threatening pace pair. And versatile leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be up against his old team SRH. He would want to prove a point.

Kane Williamson leads an SRH team that can sting with its pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T. Natarajan, with their pace, two-way movement and left-arm right-arm angles can demolish line-ups.

And SRH has the batting with Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram adding weight to the line-up. The duel promises to be intriguing in nature.

- S. Dinakar

GT vs SRH SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

WHERE TO WATCH GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official streaming partner.