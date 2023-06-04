England’s Leach ruled out of Ashes 2023 with stress fracture

Published : Jun 04, 2023 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Jack Leach has been an ever-present in England’s squad under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the five-match Ashes series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Leach, who took four wickets in England’s 10-wicket win over Ireland in a one-off Test earlier this week, has been an ever-present in England’s squad under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, claiming 46 Test wickets last year.

He was included in the 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests announced by England on Saturday.

Leach’s injury is the latest major setback to England’s bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast-bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

“The 31-year-old Somerset slow left-armer developed low back symptoms during England’s victory over Ireland on Saturday,” the ECB said in a statement.

“A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series. England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course.”

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.