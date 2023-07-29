MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: England veteran Anderson says he has no plans to retire anytime soon

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 690 Test victims, is enduring a rare lean patch in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 08:26 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
James Anderson of England celebrates taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Australia during Day Two of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Oval on July 28, 2023, in London, England.
James Anderson of England celebrates taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Australia during Day Two of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Oval on July 28, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James Anderson of England celebrates taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Australia during Day Two of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Oval on July 28, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England fast bowler James Anderson insists that turning 41 on Sunday will not push him into retirement, claiming he “has a lot more to give”.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 690 Test victims, is enduring a rare lean patch in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

So far he has taken only five wickets in the four matches he has played with one more innings left in the fifth Test at The Oval to add to his tally.

Also Read: Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Smith helps Australia take slender lead at The Oval

“As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you’ve got left,” Anderson told the  BBC’s Test Match Special after the second day’s play on Friday.

“But in the past three or four years, I’ve bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I’ve been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, [and] my skills are as good as they ever have been.

“In terms of retirement, I’ve got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give.”

Anderson dismissed Mitchell Marsh on Friday as Australia was bowled out for 295, a lead of just 12 runs in the first innings.

Having missed the win at Headingley, which brought England back to 2-1 down in the series, it extended a run that has seen Anderson not play in a Test win against Australia since 2015.

“I don’t feel like I’m bowling badly or losing pace or that I’m on the way out,” said Anderson. “I still feel I can offer a lot to this team.”

