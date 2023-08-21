MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure: Bumrah

Bumrah on Sunday earned his first series victory as skipper with a young team that comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20 International with Rinku Singh announcing his arrival in ‘Blue’ with a belligerent 21-ball-38.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 09:03 IST , Dublin - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jasprit Bumrah of India during 1st T20I vs Ireland.
Jasprit Bumrah of India during 1st T20I vs Ireland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India during 1st T20I vs Ireland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah is very happy that the younger crop of players in the national team are not carrying the excess baggage of expectations which could be a hindrance towards fulfilling their true potential.

Bumrah on Sunday earned his first series victory as skipper with a young team that comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20 International with Rinku Singh announcing his arrival in ‘Blue’ with a belligerent 21-ball-38.

“It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. It’s a great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India,” Bumrah said at the presentation ceremony after his team’s win in the second game.

“Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations,” he added.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

Player of the Match Rinku was happy that his hard work of years has paid dividends.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm,” he said.

When his captain and the post-match presentation ceremony translator Bumrah asked indulgently “ Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?), Rinku’s smile was a disarming one.

“I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure: Bumrah
    PTI
  2. Johnson-Thompson puts injuries behind her to win heptathlon world gold
    AP
  3. New Zealand beats UAE to clinch T20I series 2-1
    AP
  4. Barcelona gets late goals to win first official match at its temporary new home
    AP
  5. Spain’s World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns after final of father’s death
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure: Bumrah
    PTI
  2. New Zealand beats UAE to clinch T20I series 2-1
    AP
  3. India beats Ireland by 33 runs in 2nd T20I, secures series win
    PTI
  4. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Highlights: All-round India seals series win against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure: Bumrah
    PTI
  2. Johnson-Thompson puts injuries behind her to win heptathlon world gold
    AP
  3. New Zealand beats UAE to clinch T20I series 2-1
    AP
  4. Barcelona gets late goals to win first official match at its temporary new home
    AP
  5. Spain’s World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns after final of father’s death
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment