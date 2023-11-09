MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai beats Uttarakhand to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

This is Mumbai’s first T20 domestic trophy and becomes only the fourth team to win the title. Railways has won the most times - 11.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Jemimah Rodrigues-led Mumbai beat Uttarakhand to win the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy final by six wickets played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday.

This is Mumbai’s first T20 domestic trophy and becomes only the fourth team to win the title. Railways has won the most times - 11.

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 30 and Humaira Kaazi’s 23 helped Mumbai chase down the 85-run target with 28 balls to spare.

Earlier, Prakashika Naik’s three-fer along with Fatima Jaffer and M Dakshni’s two wickets each restricted Uttarakhand to 84/8 in 20 overs. Punam Raut top-scored with 24 runs.

