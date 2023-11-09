Jemimah Rodrigues-led Mumbai beat Uttarakhand to win the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy final by six wickets played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday.
This is Mumbai’s first T20 domestic trophy and becomes only the fourth team to win the title. Railways has won the most times - 11.
Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 30 and Humaira Kaazi’s 23 helped Mumbai chase down the 85-run target with 28 balls to spare.
Earlier, Prakashika Naik’s three-fer along with Fatima Jaffer and M Dakshni’s two wickets each restricted Uttarakhand to 84/8 in 20 overs. Punam Raut top-scored with 24 runs.
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Shahidi bats for more ODIs
- World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
- Mumbai beats Uttarakhand to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: NZ beats SL by five wickets to virtually seal last semis spot
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE