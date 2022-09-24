Cricket

CAB to name a stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan Goswami

The CAB took the decision before Jhulan played her last international match, involving India and England in an ODI, at the Lord's on Saturday.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 24 September, 2022 18:19 IST
Jhulan Goswami before the start of the last match of her two-decade-long career in international cricket against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on September 24, 2022. 

Jhulan Goswami before the start of the last match of her two-decade-long career in international cricket against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on September 24, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI

A stand at the Eden Gardens will be named after iconic woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) took the decision before Jhulan played her last international match, involving India and England in an ODI, at the Lord's on Saturday.

Also Read | Jhulan Goswami all set to bowl last ball of an illustrious career

"We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at the Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer. We will approach the Army for necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on our annual day," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

The CAB organised the telecast of Jhulan's last match at a city theatre.

