Rohit Rayudu gears up for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in ‘the most crucial phase’ of his career

Southpaw K. Rohit Rayudu was the lead performer for Hyderabad last season in both Ranji Trophy (575 runs with a century and three fifties from seven games) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (490 with two centuries).

And, as he gears up for the next edition of Vijay Hazare starting later this month, all-rounder Rohit is clearly determined to make an emphatic statement with improved consistency to make a mark at the highest level.

The fact that Rohit has already attended the trials (simulated matches) with the IPL franchisees Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, and performed well to grab the attention of those who matter should be proof that this gifted cricketer is on the radar for better things to come.

“Yes, I feel this is the most crucial phase of my career. All the more why I am putting in so much effort to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way,” Rohit informed Sportstar.

“Frankly, I am a lot more confident and waiting for the big breaks for sure. Yes, I look at being an improved bowler as a huge option to play a much bigger role in helping my team to win,” he said.

Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Tamil Nadu squad

Rohit was in the Reliance team which toured UK earlier this year as part of the development programme and did serve a reminder with his typical knocks scoring two fifties too.

With coach-cum-mentor Jagdish Reddy fine tuning some of the rough edges and former Ranji pacer Kaneshkk Naidu helping him on his fitness, Rohit, like many others, is hoping to get a call to play in the IPL for any of the franchisees.

“Yes, that should be a huge break and a major milestone as these are the things which can be the turning points of your career,” Rohit said.

But, right now, Rohit’s immediate objective is to help Hyderabad make it to the knock-out phase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after being disappointed with the team missing out narrowly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy despite winning six of the seven games.

“Definitely, I would like to keep improving and come up with big hundreds in the coming Ranji season too and help Hyderabad come back into the Elite Group,” signed off Rayudu.