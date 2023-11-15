Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup

India’s Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup during his side’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Virat went past Sachin’s mark of 673 runs, achieved in the 2023 edition, with a single against Glenn Phillips.

Earlier in the match, the 35-year-old Kohli became only the third Indian batter to score 600+ runs in a single World Cup.

Most runs in an ODI World Cup Virat Kohli (IND) - 674* (2023) Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 (2003) Matthew Hayden (AUS) - 659 (2007) Rohit Sharma (IND) - 648 (2019) David Warner (AUS) - 647 (2019)

This was also Kohli’s eighth fifty+ knock of the ongoing World Cup, the most anyone has ever managed in a single edition of the tournament. He went past the record of seven fifty+ knocks, previously held jointly by Sachin (2003) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

During today’s knock, the Indian No.3 batter also went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting for most ODI runs.