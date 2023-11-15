MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup

India’s Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup during his side’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 16:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 semifinal match between India and New Zealand.
Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India’s Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup during his side’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS NETHERLANDS WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE ACTION

Virat went past Sachin’s mark of 673 runs, achieved in the 2023 edition, with a single against Glenn Phillips.

Earlier in the match, the 35-year-old Kohli became only the third Indian batter to score 600+ runs in a single World Cup.

Most runs in an ODI World Cup
Virat Kohli (IND) - 674* (2023)
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 (2003)
Matthew Hayden (AUS) - 659 (2007)
Rohit Sharma (IND) - 648 (2019)
David Warner (AUS) - 647 (2019)

This was also Kohli’s eighth fifty+ knock of the ongoing World Cup, the most anyone has ever managed in a single edition of the tournament. He went past the record of seven fifty+ knocks, previously held jointly by Sachin (2003) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

During today’s knock, the Indian No.3 batter also went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting for most ODI runs.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Sachin Tendulkar /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: IND 314/1 (43); Kohli smashes 50th ODI hundred to break Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: India makes highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Beckham interview: Manchester United needs change in ownership
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NZ: India makes highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 700 runs in single World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Full list of Virat Kohli‘s 50 ODI hundreds as he breaks Sachin’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: IND 314/1 (43); Kohli smashes 50th ODI hundred to break Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: India makes highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Beckham interview: Manchester United needs change in ownership
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment