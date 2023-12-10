MagazineBuy Print

Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score of 188 in 34 overs, Carty (50) combined with Alick Athanaze (45) for a 76-run partnership, before Romario Shepherd hit 41 to help the West Indies get over the finish line with 14 balls to spare.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 08:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Keacy Carty of West Indies celebrates his half century.
Keacy Carty of West Indies celebrates his half century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Keacy Carty of West Indies celebrates his half century.

Keacy Carty hit a half-century and Matthew Forde took three wickets as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win in the rain-affected third one-day international on Saturday to clinch their first home ODI series victory over England since 1998.

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score of 188 in 34 overs, Carty (50) combined with Alick Athanaze (45) for a 76-run partnership, before Romario Shepherd hit 41 to help the West Indies get over the finish line with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier on Saturday, Forde (3-29) took the wickets of top-order batters Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Zak Crawley to leave England on 45-3 in an excellent spell on his ODI debut.

England’s innings was rescued by Ben Duckett, whose knock of 71 came off 73 balls, while Liam Livingstone was able to shrug off his recent struggles with the bat to contribute 45 runs as the visitors posted a total of 206 in 40 overs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The two sides will face each other in a five-match Twenty20 series, with the first game of the series being played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

