Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien called time on his international cricket career on Tuesday. Ever since making his debut in Making his debut for Ireland in 2006, O'Brien played a key role in the team’s rise and went on to feature in three Tests, 153 ODIs and 110 T20Is.

However, he is widely known dor his heroics against England in the 2011 World Cup where Ireland defeated the arch-rival. He scored the fastest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup century, hammering 13 fours and six sixes during his knock of 113. Riding on his century, Ireland chased down 328 in sweltering conditions.

In his international career, he scored 5850 runs and bagged 172 wickets. "Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year's World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere," O'Brien wrote in a Twitter post.

"I have enjoyed every minute of playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the National side. It's now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right," said O'Brien.

“I want to continue to grow my own Coaching Academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future," he further added.