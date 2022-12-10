Cricket

Kohli hits first ODI hundred since 2019, second behind Tendulkar with most international centuries

Virat Kohli hit his first ODI hundred in three years when he reached the landmark in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday.

10 December, 2022 14:34 IST
Kohli, with 72 international hundreds, is now second in the list of batters with most international centuries.

Kohli, with 72 international hundreds, is now second in the list of batters with most international centuries.

Virat Kohli hit his first ODI hundred in three years when he reached the landmark in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, off 85 balls, in Chattogram on Saturday. Kohli got there with a maximum over fine leg in the 39th over. Kohli’s last ODI ton came against the West Indies on August 14 in 2019. Kohli added a staggering 290 for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who smacked the fastest ever ODI double hundred, off just 138 balls.

Kohli, who now has a staggering 72 international hundreds, has gone past Australian great Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with most international hundreds. He is second behind Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, who ended his career with a mindboggling 100 international centuries. Kohli now has 27 Test hundreds, 44 ODI tons and one century in T20Is.

Kohli was eventually dismissed for a 91-ball 113. He hit 11 fours and two sixes.

Earlier this year, during the Asia Cup in the UAE, Kohli scored his first century in 1,021 days in India’s Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan in Dubai. The 34-year-old, who before that night had last hit a century in a Test against Bangladesh on 23 November 2019, made an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as India made 212-2 from their 20 overs.

