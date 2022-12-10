Cricket

Ishan Kishan hits fastest ODI double hundred off 126 balls, surpasses Chris Gayle

Kishan’s 150 off 103 balls is the fastest 150 in men’s ODIs for India. The record was previously held by Sehwag, who got there in 112 balls vs West Indies in 2011. This is also the first ODI hundred by an Indian opener since January 2020.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 14:14 IST
Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian men’s batter after Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to score an ODI double hundred.

Ishan Kishan on Saturday struck the fastest-ever double hundred in men’s ODI cricket, the fourth Indian men’s batter overall to score ODI 200, in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. Kishan reached the landmark with a quick single, off 126 balls, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 138-ball record.

Rohit Sharma has three double hundreds in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gayle, Fakhar Zaman and Martin Guptill have hit one double-century each.

Kishan’s 150 off 103 balls is the fastest 150 in men’s ODIs for India. The record was previously held by Sehwag, who got there in 112 balls vs West Indies in 2011. This is also the first ODI hundred by an Indian opener since January 2020. Kishan, at 24 years 145 days, is also the youngest to score a double ton.

Kishan was eventually caught for a blistering 210 off 131 balls. The southpaw slammed 24 fours and 10 sixes during his barnstorming innings. He added 290 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

