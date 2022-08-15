Former India captain Virat Kohli has now gone three years without an ODI hundred. Kohli’s last ODI ton came against the West Indies on August 14 in 2019.

Kohli is enduring a wretched run with the bat. He could manage just 76 runs from six innings across formats on the England soil, which included the rescheduled fifth Test, two ODIs and as many T20s. His last international ton, a 136 against Bangladesh in the day-and-night Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, happened in November 2019.

Kohli was also rested from the recent ODI and T20I series in the Caribbean, and will miss the ODIs in Zimbabwe as well.

Kohli has played only four T20 internationals since the T20 World Cup ended in November last year, scoring 81 runs at an average of 20 and strike rate of 128.57.

However, Kohli has earned reverence through his incredible numbers — 8,074 Test runs laced with 27 hundreds; an ODI yield of 12,344 adorned with 43 tons; and a T20I tally of 3,308. Except in Tests, where his average has slipped below 50 (49.53), he has maintained the 50-plus yardstick in ODIs and T20Is.

Kohli has gone 79 innings without an international hundred. It has also coincided with a phase during which his middle-order colleagues in Tests came under increasing pressure. Cheteshwar Pujara made a comeback recently but Ajinkya Rahane is still in the domestic wilderness. The trio’s combined returns didn’t offer enough ballast in Tests, adding to the microscopic scrutiny.