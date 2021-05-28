Cricket BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka aims to prevent Bangladesh clean sweep; Toss at 12 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Catch the Live Scores, and Updates from the third ODI between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 May, 2021 11:52 IST Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant 125 helped Bangladesh reach a respectable total of 246. (FILE PHOTO) - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 May, 2021 11:52 IST Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the third Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Series reviewBangladesh's all-round brilliance continued in a rain-hit second ODI after comfortably thumping the visitor in the first ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim who is in red-hot form, led his side once again from a collapse to smash a 127-ball 125, helping his side post 246 on the board. The Sri Lankan side then tottered in the chase, with none of its batsmen crossing the 25-run mark.New world no.2 bowler, Mehidy Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked three apiece as the Lankans were bowled out for 141, handing the host a mammoth 103-run victory.RELATED: 'Test specialist' Mehidy Hasan savours ODI rankings rise Mushfiqur scores ton as Bangladesh beats SL again, clinches series 2-0 BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan's four-for guides Bangladesh to sweet win Squads:Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful IslamSri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando