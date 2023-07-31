MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets to win MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 137 as the Mumbai Indians New York beat the Seattle Orcas by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket on Monday morning (IST). Needing 184 to win, MI got over the line with 24 balls to spare.

Pooran smacked 13 sixes and 10 fours to record the second-highest score by a captain batting second in T20s.

Pooran’s ton is the third-quickest by a West Indian in T20 cricket, behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball hundred for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013 and Johnson Charles’ 39-ball ton for West Indies earlier this year in South Africa.

Pooran was leading the side in the absence of Kieron Pollard, who was out injured. “Chatting today we spoke about creating history. We lost our captain, and a couple of players. At the end of the day I am proud as everyone contributed,” Pooran said after the win. “We knew it was a good batting wicket, we were prepared for this moment from a week ago. We had to be confident and believe in each other. We got over the line today, we were been put under pressure earlier this week. ‘You are going to bat like Nicky P’, I told myself, and backed my skill.”