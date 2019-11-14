Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Indian pitches

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday took a dig at the pitch for the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Staium. Asked to bowl, the Indian bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 63/3 as Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma bagged a wicket apiece.

Despite the brilliant effort from the Indian bowlers in the opening session of the day, Vaughan called the pitch a belter.

“This Test Match pitch in India is a belter .... #Justsaying #INDvBAN,” Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier, the 45-year-old had also termed the pitch of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune as ‘boring’ when India played South Africa.

“Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day,” Vaughan had tweeted.

For Bangladesh, the joy ended after winning the toss and batting first in the opening Test as Bangladesh they lost three wickets in the first session of the first of two Test matches.