Misbah-ul-Haq: ‘Shoaib Akhtar can still bowl quick’

He may have crossed 40, but Mohammed Kaif believes he can still conjure moments of fielding brilliance. “I could still move around a bit,” he told reporters ahead of the opening match of the Legends League Cricket. “Watch me on TV.”

Kaif, one of the finest fielders of his time, is captaining the India Maharajas in the absence of Virender Sehwag. “He will join later,” he said.

Kaif’s men take on Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Thursday in the first match of the 10-day tournament. He said it would not be a walk in the park for any player.

“When I was part of such a league a few months ago, I saw the passion and love of the game of the retired players,” he said. “The commitment was there.”

He added he was happy the organisers were able to bring players from all over the world. “It is a great effort,” he said. “Yes, fans love to watch India and Pakistan playing each other. I hope we could get some fine moments here (Pakistan players are part of Asia Lions).”

Still quick

Misbah-ul-Haq is leading the Asian side. “It is good to see so many legends in this tournament,” he said. “We hope to entertain people.”

Misbah said he was looking forward to playing against some of his former rivals from India. “Playing with each other is fun, and it is also very competitive whether it is Legends League or wherever we play,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain added he was impressed with the ground in Muscat. “It is a scenic ground,” he said. “And the facilities are wonderful.”

Misbah said Shoaib Akhtar was still quick. “He can still bowl 140kmph plus,” he said.