Cricket Cricket Mixed form for England ahead of New Zealand Test England slumped to five for 105 before Joe Denly (68), Ollie Pope (88) and Jos Buttler (116) lifted the total to 405 in the warm-up match. PTI Wellington 17 November, 2019 13:25 IST Jos Buttler scored 110 off 153 balls in the warm-up game. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Wellington 17 November, 2019 13:25 IST England completed preparations for the first Test against the Black Caps with mixed fortunes in a drawn warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei on Sunday.After New Zealand batted first and declared at 302 for six, England slumped to five for 105 before a middle-order revival by Joe Denly (68), Ollie Pope (88) and Jos Buttler (116) lifted the total to 405.England skipper Joe Root scored two while his deputy Ben Stokes was dismissed for three.At stumps on the third and final day, New Zealand were 169 for eight in their second innings with Jofra Archer taking three for 34 and Sam Curran three for 42.The first Test starts in Tauranga on Thursday.