Mohammad Azharuddin, Rohan Jaitley part of the BCCI working group for domestic cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya and Jaydev Shah will be part of the working group, which has been formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to look into domestic cricket.

The other members of the panel are Yudhvir Singh (central zone), Devajit Saikia (Northeast zone), Santosh Menon (south zone). They will work along with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal.

On June 20, the BCCI apex council had decided that a 10-member committee will be formed to look into the compensation package for the domestic season and the other aspects of domestic cricket. In a letter to state units on Saturday, secretary Jay Shah wrote: "I look forward to your continued support as the BCCI moves towards resumption of domestic cricket."

A former India captain, Azharuddin is currently the head of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, while Jaitley is the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association. Shah, a former first-class cricketer heads the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while Dalmiya is the Cricket Association of Bengal chief. Santosh Menon is the head of Karnataka State Cricket Association.

"With so many seasoned administrators part of the panel, we are hopeful of handling the issues and find out solutions," a BCCI official said.

After hosting a curtailed domestic season this year due to the pandemic, the Board plans to conduct a full-fledged season this time around, with more than 2000 games to be held.

In a recent chat with Sportstar, the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said the Board will have a bio-bubble for the tournaments to ensure the safety of the players and other stakeholders. “We will create bio-bubbles. We created bubbles for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy last time. We will have to do the same. Without the bubble, cricket cannot happen even for this season," Ganguly said.