Murali Vijay keen to be back in contention for Tamil Nadu

What happened to M. Vijay. Where is he now. Has he given up cricket?

These are questions swirling in the minds of cricketing aficionados. As Tamil Nadu begins its Ranji campaign, it’s time to catch up with developments on the Vijay front.

The 37-year-old former India opener with 3982 Test runs was last seen representing Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on September 25, 2020.

After that he disappeared from the scene in a manner that left many baffled. He was not seen for Tamil Nadu, or in the first division league and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

By then, the Covid era had kicked in and Vijay, it was said, suffered from vaccine hesitancy. While that might have been true, things have changed now.

Vijay, according to reliable sources, met the Tami Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) top brass recently and informed them that he had taken both the vaccine shots.

The technically correct batter also told the TNCA that he was ready to resume his cricketing career and contribute to Tamil Nadu.

But then, the TNCA, which doesn’t have a clue about Vijay’s fitness or form, wants to watch him in a few TNCA league games before arriving at a decision.

“We want to see him in at least a couple of league games. He’s a big player but has to go through the process,” a TNCA official said to Sportstar.

If league matches are held before the Ranji knock-out phase, Vijay could be back again in contention.

Interestingly, the upcoming Ranji matches will see Tamil Nadu without heavyweights Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, who has shifted base to Mumbai, and Dinesh Karthik, who’s done with Ranji Trophy.

Will one from the triumvirate, Vijay, return to the fold? The highly rated opener is keen to be back.