Naseem Shah becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, 16, on Sunday, became the youngest bowler ever to take a Test hat-trick and the first from his country since Mohammed Sami in 2002.

He achieved the feat on the third evening of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh's leg-spinner Alok Kapali was previously the youngest to record a Test hat trick -- at 19 -- also against Pakistan, in Peshawar in 2003.

Sixteen-year-old pace bowler Naseem made his Pakistan debut in the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane last year.

Naseem began by trapping Shanto in front, who was adjudged lbw upon review. Off his second delivery, he sent back Taijul with a late inswinging delivery. The hat-trick ball had Mahmudullah looked to nicking behind.

At 16 years and 279 days, Naseem became the ninth youngest Test debutant. Pakistan's Hasan Raza, who made his debut in 1996 aged 14 years and 227 days, is the youngest.

Naseem was withdrawn from Pakistan's squad for the Under-19 World Cup. Mohammad Wasim, the 18-year-old fast bowler who has been an Under-19 regular in recent months, had replaced him.

Naseem, who has played three Test matches since making his senior international debut in November, was named in the original Under-19 squad last month. Pakistan head-coach-cum-selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, however, were not in favour of releasing him for age-group cricket.