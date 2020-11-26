Cricket Cricket Three Nepal cricketers test positive for coronavirus Captain Gyanendra Malla, vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee and batsman Rohit Paudel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. PTI Kathmandu 26 November, 2020 17:29 IST Gyanendra Malla assumed the role of captaincy after Paras Khadka stepped down in October, 2019. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Kathmandu 26 November, 2020 17:29 IST Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla, vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee and batsman Rohit Paudel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cricket Association of Nepal informed on Wednesday ahead of the start of a national team training camp at Tribhuvan University Stadium here.The 30-year-old Malla assumed the captaincy role after Paras Khadka stepped down from the post in October 2019.'No symptoms'“No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit,” Malla wrote on his Facebook page.ALSO READ | Six positive COVID-19 tests in Pak squad - NZC“However, to control further transmission and for my self-recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days. I request everyone to take this worldwide pandemic seriously and follow the directions of health administrations.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos