Three Nepal cricketers test positive for coronavirus

Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla, vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee and batsman Rohit Paudel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cricket Association of Nepal informed on Wednesday ahead of the start of a national team training camp at Tribhuvan University Stadium here.

The 30-year-old Malla assumed the captaincy role after Paras Khadka stepped down from the post in October 2019.

'No symptoms'

“No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit,” Malla wrote on his Facebook page.

“However, to control further transmission and for my self-recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days. I request everyone to take this worldwide pandemic seriously and follow the directions of health administrations.”